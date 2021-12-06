Weather kind to runners as they enjoy Bridlington Lions’ Santa Dash

Runners pose for a picture ahead of the Santa Dash. Image by TCF Photography

The fun race was started at 10.30am by new Lions president Gary Hedges who thanked everyone for supporting the event.

The fun began at East Riding Leisure and then continued along the seafront towards Sewerby.

The number of runners was down significantly from the original target set by the group’s members.

They’re off. Runners show a good turn of pace at the start of the Santa Dash. Image courtesy of TCF Photograph

However, the 40 people who took part in the dash made sure there was a profit from the event which will go to local causes.

A Bridlington Lions Club spokesman said: “The weather was kind for the dash, and the rain held off, as 40 people thoroughly enjoyed taking part.

“The number of runners were less than we’d hoped for but we still made a profit.

“I think people are still wary about joining group events at the moment due to the Covid issue.

Bridlington Lions Club thanked everyone who supported the Santa Dash. Photo: TCF Photography

“We would like to thank everyone who took part and to all the volunteers who made the event possible.”

Visit bridlingtonlions.org.uk to find out more about the good work of the Bridlington Lions and forthcoming fundraising events.

Enjoying the Santa Dash. Image by TCF Photography.

Forty people took part in the Santa Dash. Photo by TCF Photography