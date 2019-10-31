Vodafone store to open in former Bridlington cafe

A former cafe and retail store in Bridlington will be turned into a Vodafone store.

An application was submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council last month to change the Linda Rose cafe, in Chapel Street, which had a cafe and a small Thorntons shop.

The mixed use unit closed in March earlier this year.

The application states that the development will create six full-time employees and will be open from 9am-5.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

The application was also supported by Bridlington Town Council.