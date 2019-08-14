Vintage fair spectacular held at the Spa

A warm welcome awaits visitors when AdVintageous presents its packed summer, super duper, Seaside Spectacular Vintage Fair at Bridlington Spa.

The vintage event takes place on Bank Holiday Sunday (August 25). There will be various free workshops on offer throughout the day.

There are only 20 spaces available per workshop so pre-booking is advisable at info@advintageous.co.uk

Potadoodledoo, the popular Bridlington busines, will be entertaining the children with its various creativity workshops.

A spokesman said: “People can relax in our dedicated Hi-Fi Room. The Vintage Audio Company will bring you sounds on systems from the 50s to the 80s.

“Don’t forget your vinyl!

“The Dedicated Seaview vintage tearoom will transport you back to the elegant era when folk chatted over the tea cosy.”