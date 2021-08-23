Village bowling club scoops £500 from Dogger Bank Wind Farm fund

Beeford Bowling Club has become the first community group to receive a financial award from Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s new operators fund.

The £500 award will enable the group to lay a concrete base for their new equipment storage shed, as it supports members of the community to become more active following months in lockdown. Rachel Lawrence, community engagement manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “We’re delighted our first award will support a group offering a lifeline to Beeford residents, helping them to reintegrate into their community while being physically active. Despite their best efforts, the group has struggled to raise vital funds due to Covid restrictions.”

Beeford Bowling club chairman, Cliff Hollingsworth, said: “The past two seasons have been hard for the club as we have not been able to have fundraising events.