VIDEO: Watch Alexander Kamp take victory on Tour de Yorkshire stage 3, and crowd's reaction

Alexander Kamp grabbed victory in a thrilling sprint finish on Scarborough seafront.

With strong winds and cold conditions, the crowd were also at the mercy of waves splashing over, but roared on the riders as they raced home at the end of the Yorkshire coast stage.

The race heads towards Scarborough seafront

The race heads towards Scarborough seafront