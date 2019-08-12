VIDEO: Tommy Coyle brings ‘Boxclever Bus’ to Bridlington

Professional boxer Tommy Coyle visited the town last week to introduce his ‘Boxclever Bus'.

The bus will be visiting Bridlington twice per week, in a six week programme, aimed to reduce violence and antisocial behaviour through positive activities.

The initiative is aimed at youngsters aged between six to 19-years-old.

The double-decker bus has been funded by the Home Office, secured by the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner, has a youth space on the top floor with Ipads and TV’s and the bottom floor with mobile boxing ring.

Every Thursday, the bus will be located at The Green, Bessinby Gate at 6pm and every Saturday at the Rugby Club, Queensgate at 9.30am.

There will also be rugby provided on Saturday sessions at Bridlington Town Rugby Club.

Tommy and his team will be working alongside partners from young peoples’ services to deliver sports activities, arts, craft, music, as well as offering advice on life choices.

Tommy wants to put back into the community to repay the support he has received.

He said: “The support I have experienced throughout my boxing career has been amazing.

“I want to give something back, create a safer and better environment, investing time in the next generation.

“My vision is driven by my passion and it has always been my ambition to be the best fighter. If not for boxing, and the structure that it gave me to channel negative energy in a positive way, I would no doubt have chosen the wrong path.

"I intend on putting back into the community with the bus, to repay the support that I have received.

“My mission is to improve aspirations, and build resilience mentally and physically, to enable people to be strong to take on life and face challenges. We will use our bus to mobilise this vision, and the positive activities, through exercise, nutritious food, music, dance, arts and creativity, and youth space, will enable us to drive the mission.

“You don’t have to be the most talented in order to achieve success, if you’re willing to work hard, make sacrifices and persevere when things don’t go to plan, success is eventually inevitable, so come and join us on the bus to a better life!"

