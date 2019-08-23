VIDEO: Take a look inside the new look Wetherspoon's Prior John pub in Bridlington

Wetherspoon’s Prior John pub reopened on Thursday following its £1.7million refurbishment.

The pub, in Promenade, was officially reopened by Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor Liam Dealtry.

New look Prior John pub in Bridlington

A total of 42 new jobs, a combination of bar and kitchen roles, have been created at the new-look Wetherspoon pub, which is managed by Maxine Powell.

She said: “Wetherspoon has spent £1.7million on the pub, providing further substantial investment into the town, as well as creating new jobs for local people.

“Me and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Prior John and we are confident that they will be impressed by the refurbishment and extension of the pub and beer garden.”

The Prior John, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in May 2000, has undergone a refurbishment project as well as an extension to the customer area and existing beer garden.

The overall capacity of the premises has increased by almost double.

Work started on April 8 and it remained open for the first four weeks of the renovation. It has been closed since May 6 for the second phase of work.

Wetherspoon bought the next-door, an old chapel, building, to allow for the extra space, and has relocated the kitchen and cellar at the pub.

It has been transformed into a double height space, with a tall bookcase feature on the mezzanine floor level.

Original feature trusses, brickwork and skylights have all been retained, restored and incorporated into the new pub design, along with a brand new bar.

The garden area has been extended to double the original size, making use of the space alongside the building, with new furniture, festoon lighting and fixed booth seating which has all been newly installed.

Inside the pub, which has been completely redecorated, there is a new colour scheme and new carpets installed throughout.

The scheme takes its influences from the local seaside heritage, as well as the town’s striking Priory building, and features wooden traditional panelling and antique brass detailing.

The refurbishment has created opinions among residents with comments online suggesting that it has been a “good investment for the town.”