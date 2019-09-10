VIDEO: Super heroes, storm-troopers and sci-fi stars at Bridlington Comic Con

The annual celebration of all things comics, TV, movies and video games took place at Bridlington Spa last weekend.

Now in it's fourth year, the family fun day attracted over a thousand people to the venue on Saturday.

Emma Scallan takes a picture with the storm troopers

Steve Bowman, organiser at District 14 Events said: "We had another great day in Bridlington, with well over a thousand people attending the event again this year.

"It was great to see the range of ages that were all enjoying the event and taking part in the activities from drawing workshops to virtual reality gaming.

"It was also amazing for us to bring a star like Paul Chuckle to Brid, who is a part of so many people childhoods and has so many great stories to tell.

"We will definitely be back again next year!"

There was a range of activities to keep everyone entertained as well as special guests including Paul Chuckle (TV legend of Chucklevision); Peter Purves (Doctor Who, Blue Peter) and Wendy Padbury (Doctor Who, The Blood on Satan’s Claw, Freewheelers); Andrew Lawden (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Ghostbusters 2, Pennyworth); Abbie ‘STABBY’ Rial (graphic artist and illustrator); Richard Piers Rayner (artist - Batman, Captain America, Doctor Who); Gareth Sleightholme (Iron Shod Ape, Cthulhiad); and Lee Bradley (Star Wars, TMNT, Transformers).

Hosts of the costume competition also commented on the "fantastic costumes on display" for the event in Bridlington.

Naomi Harrison said: "I loved all the costumes and seeing everyone enjoy the event and the cosplay competition. Lots of fantastic costumes on display too."

Tarina Duffield added: "It's always fun going to the seaside for this amazing event. The people and costumes were amazing, lots of friends were made yet again."