VIDEO: See the build-up to the men's Tour de Yorkshire in Bridlington Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A downpour greeted riders on the start line of the Tour de Yorkshire in Bridlington this afternoon. The race was put back 15 minutes and got underway at 3pm, with the riders heading through the town centre and out via Old Town and Scarborough Road. Rain lashes the riders on the start line, as stage three gets underway. Tour de Yorkshire: here's the weather forecast for Saturday's Yorkshire Coast stage East Riding waste and recycling team is finalist in National Recycling Awards