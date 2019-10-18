VIDEO: Official opening of Bridlington Fair

One of the biggest family events of the year has returned to Bridlington.

The Bridlington Fun Fair is back on the Moorfield Road car park, next to the Bridlington Sports and Community Club, until Sunday October 20.

Picture by Paul Atkinson

It was officially opened by Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council Councillor Pat Smith which she said was an "honour to open the Bridlington Fair".

The Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Liam Dealtry, was also present at the offical opening.

In her speech she said: "The autumn charter fair is the oldest in the country and the charter was given by King John in 12AD.

"I hope the fair will have a successful run and the weather will be kind to you."

The annual spectacular will include a host of thrill rides and family attractions.

Admission is free to the event and will be open weekdays from 5.30-10.30pm, Saturday from 1-10.30pm and Sunday 2-7pm.

The Bridlington Free Press has teamed up with the Yorkshire Section of the Showmen’s Guild to bring readers “Super Sunday Discounts” with our special funfair vouchers which will offer over £12 in fantastic fun fair savings. Production of one voucher entitles one person to a 50p discount on any adult or kids rides on Sunday October 20.