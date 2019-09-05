VIDEO: Filming started in Bridlington for BBC One comedy

Filming has started in Bridlington today for a BBC One comedy.

Scenes have been taken this morning for the fifth series of the Last Tango in Halifax.

Parking on Cliff Street and Garrison Street will be suspended on later today until Friday for filming.

Restrictions will be in place from 3pm today (September 5) to 10pm on Friday (Septmeber 6).

The BBC One comedy follows Alan Buttershaw and Celia Dawson, played by Derek Jocobi and Anne Reid, who are both widowed and in their seventies.

After their respective grandsons put their profiles on a popular social-networking site, the two rediscover feelings for each other similar to the ones they had many decades earlier as teenagers.

Scene from filming today

The fifth series is believed to be aired on TV next year.