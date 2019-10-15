VIDEO: Bridlington road closed to carry out 'deep structural works'

A Bridlington road is currently closed in order for East Riding of Yorkshire Council to carry out "essential deep structural works" to repair the road surface.

Work is currently ongoing along Bempton Lane, between Marton Road and Thoresby Avenue, which will fix underlying issues with the ground that became apparent after major resurfacing works were completed last year, and caused parts of the road to sink.

Picture by Paul Atkinson

Repair work began on Monday (October 14) and is expected to take seven days to complete.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at the council, said: “Our engineers have been carrying out investigations into the cause of the ground failures and now we can begin to fix the problem with the road surface on Bempton Lane. We’d like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience while we carry out these essential works.”

Temporary road closure is in place and traffic is being diverted via Harewood Avenue and Thoresby Avenue, and a signed HGV diversion route via Marton, Flamborough and Bempton.

Residents living within the working area are still have access to their homes.

Picture by Paul Atkinson

The repairs will be carried out by PBS (NE) Construction Ltd on behalf of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.