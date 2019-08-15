VIDEO: 'Big success' for Skatejam at Bridlington Gasworx

More than 100 children and young people attended an annaul skateboarding event in Bridlington.

The free Skatejam event, at the Gasworx skatepark, hosted by Bridlington Town Council included friendly competition, barbecue and a team of riders from Royce clothing who entertained the crowd and signed T shirts, scooters and boards.

Picture by Ron Willsher Sn

Kay Wardle, Skate Park Coordinator, said: "The Skate Jam is run in a more friendly way than just a competition. We give prizes to riders who might not be THE best, but are trying THEIR best.

"We had 60 prizes to give out decks, wheels, helmets, t shirts, bags we also provided free grip tape and threw out a thousand stickers.

"Huge thanks to the volunteers, the Bridlington Town Council and the team from Royce for making it a big success and the Gasworx neighbours for their continued support."

Since opening in 2008, the Gasworx skatepark, on Moorfield Road, has gained popularity with the local community.

For information on free skate lessons at the Gasworx or general park information call Kay on 01262 409006 or visit www.bridlington.gov.uk.