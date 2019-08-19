Veterans commemorate 50 years since Operation Banner at Bridlington War Memorial

A service was held at Bridlington War Memorial yesterday to remember those who died and were injured during Operation Banner.

The event marked the 50th anniversary of troops being deployed in Northern Ireland in 1969 in what the British Armed Forces refers to as Operation Banner.

The remembrance service, conducted by Rev Matthew Pollard, was attended by Bridlington Excelsior Band, Northern Ireland veterans and members of those who lost family members during the troubles.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by representatives from the different branches of the armed forces.

Operation Banner lasted from August 1969 until 2007 which cost the Army hundreds of lives.

