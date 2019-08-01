Vegan Festival returns to Bridlington next weekend - your chance to try vegan foods including pizza, burger, pasty, kebab and hot dogs

The second Bridlington Vegan Festival is returning to the town next weekend.

The celebration of all things vegan and environmentally friendly will take place at The Spa on Sunday August 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Visitors can expect to find stalls offering vegan foods and eco-friendly products, activities, inspirational vegan speakers, holistic therapies, cookery demonstrations, games and circus skills.

Steve Milner, on behalf of the Bridlington Vegan Festival Group, said: "The Vegan Festival is an event organised by the Bridlington Vegan Group for people who are vegan or vegan curious, who are animal lovers or who are concerned for the well-being of our beautiful planet. We’ve worked hard to make it a fantastic event for everyone.

"Across the world veganism is spreading rapidly as people realise the benefits it brings, to their health, to animal welfare, to the environment and to people.

"The Vegan Festival offers an opportunity to discover a more compassionate way of living, to see how easy it is to move towards a plant -based diet that is tasty and healthy, stops animal suffering, helps reduce climate change by lowering your food’s carbon footprint and that could ensure that everyone in the world has enough food to eat and water to drink.

"Profits from the festival will go to charities, after funds are set aside for the next festival. To find out more about the festival visit the Bridlington Vegan Festival 2019 web-site or Facebook page."

Vegan food will be on offer at many stalls offering vegan pizza, burger, pasty, kebab and hot dogs. Information and friendly advice on following a vegan diet and lifestyle will also be available, together with free samples of products such as vegan ‘cheese’.

Activities will take place in rooms with beautiful sea views including Yoga, Sound Bath, Pilates, Tai Chi, meditation and Dance of Life sessions.

Many holistic therapies will be on offer, including Reiki, Reflexology, Indian Head Massage, Tai foot or facial massage, Crystal Chakra Balance and Aromatherapy Hand Massage.

There will be a baby corner, wildlife-themed craft activities and games and circus skills to learn with Ed, the children’s entertainer.

Advance tickets can be purchased from Bridlington Spa Box Office, via the Bridspa.com website, or from Planetwise on Prospect Street.

Tickets are also available on the door.