'Unknown woman' attempted to collect child from Bridlington nursery

Humberside Police have released CCTV images after an unknown woman attempted to collect a child from a children’s nursery in Bridlington.

Officers were called shortly after 1.30pm yesterday (October 16) with reports of the incident.

The nursery did not allow the child to go with her and the woman reportedly left the area.

Detective Inspector Simon Vickers said: “I would like to praise the nursery for their diligence in this instance and for calling us with information.

“I don’t want people to feel alarmed by this report. It may be that there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation but we need to make sure that is the case and we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances.

“We do have officers in the area today and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them.

"If this is you in the photographs, you recognise the woman, or you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting log 287.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."