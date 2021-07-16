Two village neighbours scoop £90,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

Martin and Maxine Harrison won £30,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.

The windfall comes after YO25 8DT in Bewholme was announced as a winner with the lottery today (Friday, July 16).

One of the neighbours took home £30,000 with the second netting £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

Maxine Harrison, 56, found out that she had won £30,000 during a video call with lottery ambassador Matt Johnson.

She was joined on the call by her husband Martin, and as the news sank in, Maxine said: “We both always work really hard, really long hours and never anything happens like this to us.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic feeling to win something for once.”

The parents-of-two, who have lived in the village for 18 years, had some plans for their winnings already.

Maxine added: “There are quite a lot of things we’ve been wanting to do in the house, it will help us to help our sons a little bit as well which is fantastic.

“We’ve been doing lots of home improvements for the garden and things like that, so we’ll probably continue with that. We’ve just built an outside pizza oven and barbecue area.

“Martin started laying the slate down and it was quite a big job for him on his own, so we’ll now pay for somebody to come and do that, so it’ll make a big difference.”

Ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “A big congratulations to our winners in Bewholme today! What a great way to end the week.