Two people 'very lucky' in coastguard rescue of 'rapidly deflating' dinghy at Flamborough

Two people on a "rapidly deflating" dinghy have been rescued by Bridlington Coastguard and Flamborough Lifeboat.

Bridlington Coastguard team were called yesterday afternoon, whilst out on local area patrol, to Flamborough when they received a call about people in an inflatable boat drifting two miles out to sea.

The team took a vantage point at Thornwick and managed to get the dingy in their view.

Flamborough Lifeboat were paged and the team conned the lifeboat on to the casualties at 12.55pm.

A spokesperson from Bridlington Coastguard said: "The two casualties on board the inflatable were very lucky on this occasion as they managed to raise the alarm and the weather conditions were not great with an off shore wind."

Flamborough Lifeboat say it was on scene at 1.08pm "by which time the dinghy was deflating rapidly."

The two people were transferred onto the lifeboat and taken to the beach at North Landing where Coastguard personnel were in attendance.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency are urging people not to use inflatable toys at the coast as they are not designed to be used in the sea and can be very dangerous to use them there.

"We will always answer the 999 call when we are needed and we will always respond in a maritime emergency, without counting the cost. #AlwaysOnCall"