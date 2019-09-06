Two men arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington

Two men have been arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington after a vehicle was search last night.

Humberside Police Officers and PCSO's jointly conducted a stop on a vehicle on Bessingby Gate, Bridlington, and searched the vehicle resulting in a large amount of cannabis being recovered.

Communities beat manager, PC Kevin Jones, said: "This is another example of how the community team are pro-actively targeting drug supply around Bridlington."

As a result, two male adults were arrested for drug supply offences.