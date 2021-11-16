TV personality Timmy Mallett to be a real hit at Skirlington Market’s Christmas event

Timmy Mallett will be on stage with his Itsy Bitsy, Wacaday, Malletts Mallet Show at Skirlington Market.

Timmy is a presenter, broadcaster and artist who many people will remember from growing up in the 1980s and 1990s.

He is known for his striking visual style, colourful glasses, loud shirts, and giant pink foam mallet known as “Mallett’s Mallet”. He will be on stage at 11.30am with his Itsy Bitsy, Wacaday, Malletts Mallet Show.

He will then tour the market with Santa on his sleigh and pose for photographs with market visitors.