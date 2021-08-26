Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award joy for Sewerby Hall and Gardens

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2021 Award places Sewerby Hall and Gardens in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The award celebrates attractions which consistently deliver great experiences to travellers around the world.

The accolade places Sewerby Hall in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This is fantastic news, and congratulations to everybody involved in every aspect of running Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“We received this award because we earned such positive reviews and ratings over the past year, which, given the circumstances of the last 12 months, is a particularly remarkable achievement!”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added: “We pride ourselves on offering great service and experiences, and it is wonderful that this has been recognised in this way.

“Well done to all our team here at Sewerby, and also thank you to all our visitors who have taken the time and trouble to supply such positive reviews.”