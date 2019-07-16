Tributes paid to Yorkshire businessman Terry Hodgkinson CBE

Tributes have been paid to Yorkshire businessman Terry Hodgkinson CBE who has died at the age of 70.

The former chairman of Yorkshire Forward had a 46-year high-level business career in private, public, charity and education sectors.

Mr Hodgkinson's passing was confirmed by Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordian.

On Sunday, he tweeted: "So very sorry to convey that Terry Hodgkinson CBE passed away unexpectedly.

"Deep sincere condolences to his wife Anne, daughters Kirstie and Charlotte, family and friends.

"Terry made a very big positive difference including as Chair of Yorkshire Forward.

Terry Hodgkinson and former news Editor Ed Asquith judging the Scarborough Business Awards.

"He’ll be sadly missed by so many. #rip."

Terry was appointed Chairman of Yorkshire Forward, the Regional Development Agency for Yorkshire and the Humber, in 2003 and remained in the position for 7-years.

Over his 46-year career he was ran a number of successful companies including Aston Builders and Contractors Ltd in Wakefield, Lemmeleg Ltd and a number of successful SME's.

As a respected businessman Mr Hodgkinson was on the judging panel at the Scarborough Business Awards and Director of the Year Awards.

In 2001, Mr Hodgkinson was appointed as a member of the Heritage Lottery Committee for Yorkshire.

He advised and presented awards of up to £2 million for projects including Wentworth Castle in Barnsley, The Royal Hall in Harrogate and Leeds City Museum.

Since the news of his passing was shared online, a number of tributes have been paid on Twitter.

Comments include:

"Terry was a lovely man with a big heart full of love for his family and very proud and prominent Yorkshire man. Terry was my Chair at NCFE and lead the best Board NCFE ever had which has resulted in NCFE being in a great position. Our thoughts are with Anne and family."

"Very sorry to hear this, Terry did an enormous amount for Yorkshire as well as being charming and inspirational Condolences to his family."

"Terry leaves a massive legacy behind that has benefited so many people, businesses and communities across Yorkshire. A sad day for the region."