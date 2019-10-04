Trevor retires after 44 years with same Bridlington business

Staying with the same employer for an entire career is becoming increasingly rare in the UK workforce.

In fact, recent research found the average length an employee stays in the same place is just 4.5 years.

So employees like Trevor Bolderson – who worked for West Building Supplies in Bridlington for 44 years before retiring last Friday – are becoming rarer.

Trevor, 64, first began working for the company, one of the largest independent builder’s merchants in Yorkshire, aged 19 in the 1970s after a conversation with the company’s director.

Trevor said: “With previous joinery experience the job appealed to me and after initial discussions with Mr West I was convinced it would be a good, local company to work for.”

His first role was trade counter sales assistant at the St John Street depot and he has spent the last 11 years working on the sales counter in the firm’s wood yard where he served trade and retail customers.

Trevor said it was both the job’s variety and the company’s strong standing that kept him there for so long.

“Every day has different aspects and challenges to it,” he said, “and I knew the company could offer me employment stability.”

Over a career spanning almost half a century, Trevor has seen many changes.

He said: “I have seen tradesmen over the years retire then the next generation of their family walk through the doors.

“West BS has also grown significantly over the years and there’s been an increase in the goods and services we offer.”

His final day at work was last Friday, when the company held a retirement party for him to celebrate.

“I will miss my colleagues and the customers most.

“I’ve always enjoyed travelling and I’m now in particular looking forward to visiting new destinations with my wife Sylvia,” he added.

A spokesman for West Building Supplies said: “The company directors and Trevor’s colleagues wish him well in his retirement.”