Trefoil Guild members meet at Buckton after final Covid restrictions are lifted

Members of Bridlington Trefoil Guild have met for a get together at the Tea Rooms in Buckton following the final lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Trefoil Guild is a branch of Girlguiding with its members agreeing to support the guiding ethos.

Rainbow guides wanted

Meanwhile, over a year since their last meeting, St Johns Burlington Methodist Rainbow Guides are looking forward to the new term starting in September.

Rainbows are the youngest members of Girlguiding and the group is looking for new girls to have fun, friendship and new experiences with them.