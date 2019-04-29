Travellers return to Hilderthorpe Road car park in Bridlington

A number of caravans have moved on to the former coach park in Bridlington - just a stone's throw from the town's new £5million park.

Five caravans have set up camp in Hilderthorpe Road, next to the Gypsey Race Park, which has not even opened to the public yet.

The situation last occurred last July, and since the coach park moved to Limekiln Lane, the site is used for motorhomes and campervans for visitors who pay to stay on the land overnight.

The Free Press has approached East Riding of Yorkshire Council about what action it plans to take.