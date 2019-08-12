Travellers at Bridlington CYP: Police investigate alleged assault, criminal damage and public order offence

Humberside Police is appealing for "people to be patient while the situation is resolved safely" at Bridlington CYP.

There is currently an ongoing incident at centre, on Gypsey Road, after a number of travellers have set up an encampment on Saturday evening.

The site today (Monday August 12)

LATEST NEWS: Bridlington CYP closed due to 'threats of violence and arson' after travellers descend on site

Bridlington Sports Centre will be closed until further notice after "staff, volunteers and customers have been victims to assault, criminal damage and arson to the property by a group of travellers who have forced entry to the site and set fires on our football pitches."

Commenting on the situation, Inspector Mark Lovell from Humberside Police, said: "“I want to explain the current situation and appeal for people to be patient while the situation is resolved safely.

“We received a report at 8pm on Saturday August 10 reporting that around a dozen caravans had arrived at the sports centre on Gypsey Road in Bridlington.

“It was reported to us that a man was assaulted and criminal damage was caused to the gate lock when the caravans were driven onto the field. Both of these reports along with a further report of a public order offence will be fully investigated and action taken as appropriate.

“I understand fully that this situation has effected people using the field and may have an impact on the local community. However, I would ask for the cooperation and understanding of all of those involved in the current circumstances.

“We have been speaking to the centre representative and to the travelling community encamped on the site so as to manage the situation and to advise both sites of their rights.

“We will, as in any situation, respond to complaints made by members of the public reporting an offence being committed, and I would ask for people to report any such incident to us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 637 10/08/19.”