Town twinners enjoy week’s visit to Millau

A party of 36 local town twinners has just come back from another very successful visit to Bridlington’s twin town in the south of France.

A full programme of events meant we were all very busy, in some cases we had two events to choose from, such as kayaking or a town tour and museum visit.

Kayaking in Mllau.

Highlights of the week in Millau were numerous.

An inspection of recent riverside improvements was followed by a reception at the town hall.

Mont Aigoual, a very high but accessible weather station was windy and cold, in contrast to the hot conditions near to sea level.

On one day, a visit to a creative blacksmith was followed by a boat trip on a large local lake and then an excellent evening meal.

Later, a picnic under the trees was made interesting by a demonstration of how to bake a cake on a barbecue (very carefully) and how to create art with spray paint (surprisingly tricky).

A new local wine merchant was the scene for a demonstration of how to combine wine and cooked meats.

After such a wonderful week, some people were reluctant to board the coach back to Beziers airport.