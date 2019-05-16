Tour de Yorkshire - great for Bridlington or a waste of time and money?

Few events divide opinion in Bridlington more than the Tour de Yorkshire.

For some people it is wonderful to see international-standard sportsmen and women, and a brilliant opportunity to show Bridlington to the world with the TV coverage.

Others say the disruption outweighs any benefits and there was criticism of the way Bridlington missed its time in the spotlight because of a commercial break.

One trader contacted the Free Press to say his business was £600 down on an average Saturday, and a neighbouring shop had their worst Saturday’s trade for six months.

He claimed another shop only took £20 all day and that this was a pattern which had been repeated in previous years the Tour has visited.

They added: “The question I am asking is who is making all the money? Because it’s not the traders.”

Ian Burnett, head of asset strategy at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "The East Riding saw two days of fantastic racing in this year's Tour de Yorkshire.

"Despite the changeable weather, crowds turned up in force for the start of both the women's and men's races in Bridlington on the Saturday.

"Residents and visitors witnessed world class cyclists set off for Stage Two of the women's race in the morning and Stage Three of the men's race in the afternoon.

"The council has proudly supported the race since its beginnings and has watched its popularity grow year on year.

"The race not only boosts our local economy and puts our region on the map as a must-visit destination, it also really brings communities together.

"It is fabulous to see our towns and villages along the route so imaginatively turned blue and yellow, as well as people of all ages coming out en masse at the roadside to see the spectacle and encourage the riders."

