Tour de Yorkshire entertainment in Bridlington - an 18-metre whale, 10ft tall flamingos and all sorts of crazy characters

Organisers have lined up a bumper package of entertainment to amuse the crowds around the Tour de Yorkshire start line in Bridlington.
Among the highlights is an 18-metre long, inflatable whale that visitors can step inside to experience a beautiful, funny and interactive show which, through fun learning and theatrical magic, will highlight the impact plastic has on our environment.
Places need to be booked in advance to take part in that installation, as well as Flycycle and Submercycle, two amazing travelling machines with Captain Bigshot and Captain Calypso, and The Bewonderment Machine, a handmade, human powered merry-go-round which combines hand-carved animals, puppetry and original music.
Tickets are free but must be reserved at the Bridlington Spa website.
Among the other acts you can see around the Spa are:
Dad Dancer
Witness the world’s loudest juggling routine, groan at the world’s cheesiest gags and marvel as Dad attempts to ascend the precarious chair stack to balance on his hands high above the ground.
Dick Danger
The fun of the circus involving a toothbrush and dancing in very tight trousers. Standby for Dick’s signature trick, diving from a very high pole into a bucket of water.
The Fairly Fresh Fish Company
Two superbly silly fishmongers ply their trade selling fruits of the sea.
Flamingos
Issiah and Florence, two magnificent 10-foot flamingos, will be gracing the Tour de Yorkshire with their handler, Harriet Bird.
Pre Hee Men
Take two potty cavemen and their crazy car with stone-age ‘rock’ music and banter.
Musical Ruth
Sister Ruth is a madcap nun on a motorised piano.