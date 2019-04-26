Tour de Yorkshire entertainment in Bridlington - an 18-metre whale, 10ft tall flamingos and all sorts of crazy characters

Organisers have lined up a bumper package of entertainment to amuse the crowds around the Tour de Yorkshire start line in Bridlington.

Among the highlights is an 18-metre long, inflatable whale that visitors can step inside to experience a beautiful, funny and interactive show which, through fun learning and theatrical magic, will highlight the impact plastic has on our environment.

Musical Ruth is making a return

Places need to be booked in advance to take part in that installation, as well as Flycycle and Submercycle, two amazing travelling machines with Captain Bigshot and Captain Calypso, and The Bewonderment Machine, a handmade, human powered merry-go-round which combines hand-carved animals, puppetry and original music.

Tickets are free but must be reserved at the Bridlington Spa website.

Among the other acts you can see around the Spa are:

Dad Dancer

There will be two 10ft tall flamingoes.

Witness the world’s loudest juggling routine, groan at the world’s cheesiest gags and marvel as Dad attempts to ascend the precarious chair stack to balance on his hands high above the ground.

Dick Danger

The fun of the circus involving a toothbrush and dancing in very tight trousers. Standby for Dick’s signature trick, diving from a very high pole into a bucket of water.

The Fairly Fresh Fish Company

Take an imaginative ride on Flycyle and Submercycle

Two superbly silly fishmongers ply their trade selling fruits of the sea.

Flamingos

Issiah and Florence, two magnificent 10-foot flamingos, will be gracing the Tour de Yorkshire with their handler, Harriet Bird.

Pre Hee Men

This 18-meter inflatable whale will be installed in Bridlington.

Take two potty cavemen and their crazy car with stone-age ‘rock’ music and banter.

Musical Ruth

Sister Ruth is a madcap nun on a motorised piano.