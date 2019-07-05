Tour de Bridlington raises £50,000 in five-years

The fifth Tour de Bridlington raised more than £10,000 with more than 100 competitors cycling, running and walking around the town.

The event, based at Headlands School on Saturday (June 29), has increased the total raised over the five years to around £50,000.

David Dowson starts the Tour

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: Tour de Bridlington raises over £10,000IN PICTURES: Tour de Bridlington raises over £10,000

David Stamper, associate assistant headteacher at Headlands School, said: "The Tour De Bridlington was another great success with a really good balance of physical activities taking place as well as community groups showing what they do best making it a truly brilliant family day.

"We had around 100 competitors cycling, running or walking along with over 100 children doing the fun run with 14 community groups showing demonstrations and letting people get involved in what they do.

"The event continually evolves but still has the primary function of getting the people of Bridlington active while supporting the groups that do such an amazing job for our community.

"Early signs suggest that the day will have again raised over £10,000 for the groups putting the cumulative total to around £50,000 from the five years of the event.

"A huge thank you goes to the groups for day in day out benefiting the people of Bridlington as well as to the local businesses that are community centred and support the town so well."

The event is scheduled to take place at the same time next year.

If any groups or business which to take part in Tour de Bridlington 2020, please contact Headland School.