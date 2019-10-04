Top events you won't want to miss on the Yorkshire Coast in October
As we enter the autumn season, transitioning from summer to winter, most people think about the dark nights and cosy evenings in front of the fire.
However, in October there are still plenty of events not to be missed on the Yorkshire Coast including Oktoberfest, stage performances, Goth Weekend and spooky entertainment for Halloween. Here's 22 events to give you some ideas how to get out and about during October.
1. Railway in Wartime
Families can hop on board steam and heritage trains and relive the spirit of World War II, whilst enjoying war-themed entertainment and displays at stations along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway line from October 11-13.
The Tipi Venue are bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to Scarborough on October 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. Staff will be dressed in traditional costumes serving beers in two-pint stein glasses and Bratwurst sausages.
Buddy has become known as The Worlds Most Successful Rock & Roll Musical, after performces across five continents, and is now celebrating its 30th anniversary year with a UK Tour including Brid Spa from October 14-19.