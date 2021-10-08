Three family members take on 10,000ft skydive in Chelsea’s memory to raise funds for three Bridlington causes

Chelsea Blue Mooney – three family members will tackle a 10,000ft skydive to raise funds in her memory.

Chelsea Blue Mooney, 17, lost her battle against her mental health illness, taking her own life in a Sheffield hospital.

Chelsea’s father Stephen Blackford, her sister Stevie, 16, and auntie Elizabeth, 17, will be undertaking a 10,000ft skydive to raise money for the places she loved the most.

Chelsea loved Bridlington Gymnastics Club, New Pasture Lane, and the performing arts club at Bridlington School – and every penny raised from the jump will go to enhance these facilities.

The intrepid trio will be jumping on Sunday, October 31 at the Skydive Parachute Club, Grindale, and they are hoping Bridlington residents will support them via a JustGiving page.

They are hoping to accrue £2,000 and have already collected £840 thanks to the backing of five supporters.

Chelsea was an aspiring gymnast, singer and horse rider. She spent seven years as part of Bridlington Gymnastics Club, winning medals and taking part in shows.

She also loved to sing and performed a number of solo parts in shows at her schools.

Mr Blackford said: “Chelsea passed away at a psychiatric hospital in Sheffield in April.

“As a family we wanted to set up some kind of fundraising campaign to remember Chelsea and to support local causes close to her heart.

“Chelsea was from Bridlington and attended Bridlington Gymnastics Club.

“She also loved to sing and enjoyed horse riding.

“Some positives have come out of her death. Four people have received life-saving transplants due to her organ donations.

“She loved to be there and help everyone in all situations so we decided that Chelsea would be happy to put her organs up for donation.

“We as a family and her friends want to raise money to help out the Bridlington Gymnastics Club, New Pasture Lane and Bridlington School.

“The money will go towards keeping other children safe, new equipment, and entertainment facilities.

“Chelsea loved to dance and sing, so her gift is helping the places that helped her in happier times.”

The family is also planning other challenges and activities as a fitting tribute to her memory.

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chelseablue to support the Skydive challenge.