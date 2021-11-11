This year’s Festival of Words event hailed a great success with more than 2,700 people taking part
Organisers of the 2021 East Riding Festival of Words – which saw live events return – have declared this year’s Festival a big success.
With more than 500 people attending the live events, including a National Poetry Day free event in Bridlington Spa Cafe with performance poet Keith Hutson, and 2,200 attending the virtual events, the organising team from East Riding Libraries were delighted that so many participated in, and enjoyed, the varied programme.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said : “It is very pleasing indeed that the Festival of Words was able to return fully with live events in 2021, and has proved so popular! It will be back in 2022, bringing both debut and bestselling authors to the East Riding.”
