This year’s Bridlington Christmas Tree Trail is launched with the theme of music: Find out how to enter your creation here

The Bridlington Street Trails group, which organised the highly successful Seacrows event, has launched this year’s Christmas Tree Trail.

The trail will run from 4 to 18 December and is open to residents, businesses and community groups.

The theme is music, with people encouraged to dress their trees to represent their favourite Christmas song, carol or piece of music.

People need to fill in a registration form at forms.gle/qTdJdmSJbJJ2BFmH9 or pick up a paper version at Richie’s Cafe, Jackson’s Fish and Chip Shop, Old Town Gallery and Information Point or at the Salvation Army.

A spokesman said: “Registration is open until Saturday, November 6. We hope as many of you will take part as possible to make this a bumper tree trail year.