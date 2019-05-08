This is when Wetherspoon's pub in Bridlington is set to reopen

Work has started on a £1.7million refurbishment of Wetherspoon's Prior John pub in Bridlington.

The project at the pub in Promenade started last month and the pub remained open for the first four weeks of the renovation, but has had to close for the next stage of the work.

It is extending into the empty premises next door and the new-look Prior John will be unveiled on July 25.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “This is a major project and as a result, the pub will close for a period of 80 days.

“We apologise to our loyal customers for this, but are confident they will approve of the new-look pub once it reopens.

“Staff will be deployed to other Wetherspoon pubs while work is carried out.”