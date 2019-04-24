This is when the Tour de Yorkshire will be passing through your area

Where will you be watching this year’s Tour de Yorkshire?

The race arrives on the Yorkshire coast for a fifth consecutive year on Saturday, May 4, as the third stage finishes on the seafront in Scarborough.

Stage three sets off from Bridlington and the cyclists head via Whitby to Scarborough.

Spectators are being encouraged to plan their vantage points as the final preparations are underway to welcome some of the world’s top cyclists, including Tour de France winner Chris Froome and reigning champion Greg van Avermaet, back to North Yorkshire.

In Whitby and Scarborough, the park and ride car parks and bus services will be operating, with drop-off and pick-up points in Scarborough town centre on Aberdeen Walk.

County councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s executive member for highways, said: “Preparations are now well underway to ensure everyone will have a fantastic time watching this year’s race.

“But we ask people to remember to use their common sense when picking a place to view the race.

“Avoid waiting for the race on roads which are too narrow, or have no verge to stand on, and make sure our dry stone walls remain protected by avoiding climbing or sitting on them and please remember not to park on the race route.

“Whilst in the vast majority of places, road closures will be under an hour, there are places such as hill climbs and finish points where longer closures will be taking place.

“We urge people to be patient if necessary, check local road closures on our website and plan ahead.”

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and can check to find out when specific roads are closed online.

Timings have been calculated by anticipating the peloton’s average speed but are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the riders race.

This is when you can see the race passing through (first time show's men race and second time shows women's race - estimated at men’s average speed of 43kmph and women’s average of 36kmph)

Bridlington Spa 2.30pm 9:05am

Hunmanby 2:57pm 9.36am

Folkton 3:05pm 9:45am

Cayton 3:11pm 9:52am

Eastfield 3:15pm 9:57am

Crossgates 3:16pm 9:58am

Seamer 3:18pm 10am

East Ayton 3:22pm 10:05am

Hackness 3:31pm 10:16am

Silpho 3:34pm 10:20am

Harwood Dale 3:44pm 10:35am

Fylingthorpe 4:01pm 10:51am

Robin Hood’s Bay 4:02pm 10:53am

Hawsker 4:08pm 10:59am

Whitby Abbey 4:14pm 11:07am

Sandsend 4:22pm 11:17am

Lythe 4:25pm 11:21am

Egton 4:48pm 11:48am

Grosmont 4:52pm 11:52am

Sleights 4:58pm Noon

Ugglebarnby 5:01pm 12:03pm

Cloughton 5:28pm 12:36pm

Burniston 5:31pm 12:39pm

Scarborough 5:45pm 12:56pm