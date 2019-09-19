This is what was discussed at East Riding CCG's annual general meeting

NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG has held their sixth annual general meeting.

Jane Hawkard, Chief Officer, presented a number of the CCG’s achievements from 2018-19 which contributed to the CCG receiving an overall ‘Good’ rating from NHS England for the second year running.

Jane said, “I would like to thank everybody who was able to attend our AGM on Tuesday, as ever, it is a pleasure to meet with our local people. I always enjoy sharing some of our highlights from the previous year, and this year it was fantastic to also hear directly from some of our local patients through a series of videos.”

There was a turnout of around 50 people, including members of the public, staff, councillors and partners, at the meeting in Goole on Tuesday.

East Riding of Yorkshire CCG covers the area of Bridlington.

Further presentations were made to showcase some of the key projects the CCG and their partners are working on. This included Paula South, Director of Quality and Integrated Governance/Executive Nurse discussing the East Riding Adult Mental Health and Dementia System Strategy, which has been developed and delivered by eleven organisations within the region.

Dr Ulf Clausen, CCG GP lead for Musculoskeletal (MSK) Services and local GP, delivered a presentation on MSK services, including the introduction of First Contact Practitioners (FCPs) within GP practices.

There are currently three FCPs in Bridlington which are highly qualified and experienced physiotherapists who are able to offer more time and support to patients with MSK complaints than their GP may be able to.

Another development in MSK services is ESCAPE-Pain, a self-management rehabilitation programme for people with chronic hip or knee pain, delivered in partnership with East Riding Leisure. This service is offered at Bridlington East Riding Leisure

Dr Tom Milligan, CCG GP Primary Care Lead and local GP discussed Primary Care Networks, which sees groups of practices work together in collaboration with other health and care providers, for a population of 30,000 to 50,000 patients. This approach allows a greater provision of proactive, personalised, coordinated and more integrated health and social care to meet the needs of the population within a network. There are seven Primary Care Networks across the East Riding, which include all 30 GP practices.

For Dr Anne Jeffreys, this was her first AGM as CCG Clinical Chairperson since commencing the role on January 1, 2019. Dr Jeffreys looked towards the future, including two strategies that the CCG is developing, a CCG strategy and a General Practice strategy. Both of these strategies are soon to be finalised and will look to address the challenges likely to be faced in the coming years.

The CCG’s financial performance was also on the agenda, with Chief Finance Officer, Richard Dodson explaining that the CCG achieved its financial plan for the year and detailing how the budget of £448 million was spent.