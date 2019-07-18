This is how to enter this year's Bridlington Businesses in Bloom competition

Bridlington Town Council is launching this year's Businesses in Bloom competition.

The annual competition rewards businesses in Bridlington that show exceptional dedication to display floral enhancements in their premises.

The Town Council hopes that by running this award it encourages the business in the town to make their premises look lovely which will have a positive knock on effect for visitors to the town.

An engraved cup and a Bridlington Town Council plaque will be presented to the winner, chosen by the Bridlington in Bloom committee.

The plaque will be retained as a memento of their success and the cup will be returned to be presented to the winner of next year's Bridlington Businesses in Bloom competition.

Entry forms are available on the websites and from the town council offices/

Closing date for the competition is Sunday August 4 and judging will take place the following week.

Winners will be presented with their awards at the full council meeting on Wednesday September 18.