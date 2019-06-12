This is how many people were at Bridlington Old Town 1940s festival

Thousands of people filled Bridlington’s Old Town as its 1940s festival attracted record crowds on Sunday.

Last year’s event brought more than 20,000 visitors to the area but organisers believe this year’s event was even more popular, coming just days after the 75th anniversary commemorations for D-Day. It is estimated more than 25,000 people attended this year.

The annual festival celebrates Old Town’s role as Warmington-on-Sea in the Dad’s Army movie from 2015, and guests are encouraged to dress up in wartime attire and take a step back in time.

Sunday’s proceedings began with a minute’s silence for the soldiers who had fallen in Normandy in 1944.

Martyn Coltman from Bridlington Old Town Association, said: “At 11am, the parade, consisting of Driffield Town Crier, a Captain Mainwaring lookalike, service personnel, Forces cadets, several standards and veterans marched off from Kirkgate and up into High Street - in front of a record cheering crowds, under bright sunshine and blue skies.

“The streets were thronged all day with visitors, actors in period dress, stalls, music, singing, dancing and various 1940s-themed activities.

“Organisers were busy setting up stalls from 6am and the event covered a huge area from Church Green, along Kirkgate, the top of Gordon Road and the full length of High Street.

“Businesses reported having their best day’s trading since the last 1940s festival.”

The streets were lined with food outlets and merchandise stalls and the Priory hosted exhibitions and displays.

Mr Coltman added: “Entertainments from the main stage included The George Formby Experience and local girl Tess Fletcher keeping the crowds entertained with a host of famous wartime tunes, across the Priory Church Green.

“There was dancing throughout the day at Gordon Road, from Murray’s American Jeep dance troupe.

“Coastal Voices also kept the crowds entertained outside The Black Lion hotel and Makara Morris danced at various locations in their specially designed 1940s outfits.

“Pubs, shops, galleries, antique and vintage stores, tea rooms and local shops all joined in to create that special atmosphere with themed window displays, bunting and hospitality.

“The Old Town Association’s 1940s Festival has become one of the most admired in the regional calendar of similar events and people travelled from all over Yorkshire to relive the nostalgia in the ancient streets and soak up the unique atmosphere in a uniquely social and friendly occasion.

“The association’s next event is The Secret Gardens on June 22 and 23.

“The enthusiastic team of volunteers will then re-start the hard work and begin planning the return of The Dickensian Christmas Festival, now confirmed for Sunday, December 1.”

Contact organisers via The Old Town Association’s social media site or pop into any of the main shops or galleries in High Street for more information.