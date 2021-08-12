There’s still a chance to enjoy a talk by artist Juliette Losq at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Juliette Losq is a British award-winning contemporary artist currently based in London.

Following a hugely successful open call to artists, both nationally and internationally, the Visual Arts Uplift commissioned the new artwork ‘Umbraculum’ by artist Juliette Losq, now being exhibited at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Juliette is a British award-winning contemporary artist currently based in London. Her work seeks to explore how we interact with the natural world, experimenting with complexity and scale. Internationally recognised, her work can be found in leading collections including the Saatchi Collection, All Visual Arts London Collection, Newnham College Cambridge Collection, and Newhall Women’s Art Collection.

Juliette’s talk, taking place on Friday, August 20 at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, will take a look at Juliette’s background as an internationally recognised artist, discussing her influences, both technical and thematic, that run through her work.

A spokesman said: “The event is free of charge but booking is essential, and general admission fees apply to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“Juliette’s commission is part of the East Riding Visual Arts Uplift’s commitment to strengthening the cultural landscape and integrating more contemporary art into the region.”