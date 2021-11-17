There is currently a vacancy on Atwick Parish Council – find out more here
There is currently a vacancy on Atwick Parish Council, caused by resignation of a councillor.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:55 am
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Tuesday, December 7, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the Chief Executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given the Parish Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.