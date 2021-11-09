The Ultimate Guide: Here are the details of this year’s Remembrance Day Service and Parade in Bridlington

Bridlington Town Council and the Royal British Legion will be hosting the Remembrance Day Service this weekend (Sunday, November 14) at the War Memorial on Wellington Road.

From 10.15am, parade members and bands will gather at Station Approach, with the parade starting at 10.40am from this area.

The marching band will be the Bridlington Pipe Band and 252 (Squadron) ATC Corps of Drums, while the static band will be Bridlington Excelsior Band.

The Remembrance Service will be held at the War Memorial from 10.55am.

The service will be conducted by Rev Matthew Pollard, Rector of Bridlington Priory and Padre of the Royal British Legion Bridlington branch.

Rev Pollard will conduct Bidding, while Martin Jolly (chairman of the Royal British Legion Bridlington branch) will deliver the Exhortation.

This will be followed by the Last Post, the Two Minute Silence and Reveille by the bugler of Bridlington Excelsior Band.

There will also be the laying of the wreaths, address and prayers, The Lord’s Prayer, a blessing by Rev Pollard, and The National Anthem.

The Kohima Epitaph will be read by Mr Jolly.

At approximately 11.40am the parade will march down Prospect Street after the Deputy Lieutenant and the mayor take the salute.

A spokesman said: “If you are driving to the service all East Riding of Yorkshire car parks are free to use on the day.