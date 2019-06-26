The secret sculpture - what is coming to Bridlington's seafront?

An international artist, with work on display in a number of countries, is being lined up to create a major new piece of public art for Bridlington seafront.

Their identity is being kept under wraps for now, and details about the design of the sculpture are also staying secret, but regeneration bosses say it should be in place next year.

Even the location for the public art has not yet been finalised, although Garrison Square, Regent Gardens and the area on the seafront side of the leisure centre are all being considered.

Cllr Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As part of the council’s ongoing investment in the regeneration of Bridlington, an internationally-acclaimed artist will soon be commissioned to create a new public art project in the town.

“The council is in the final stages of negotiating a contract with the artist who has delivered projects all over the globe.

“This commission is an exciting opportunity for Brid-lington and will help promote the town and the wider East Riding around the world and build on the area’s growing reputation as a must-visit tourism destination.

“As an artist myself, I am particularly looking forward to seeing what plans are developed and proposed and where this project will be installed within the town centre seafront area.”

Earlier this year, artist’s impressions of how the seafront area on the north side of Bridlington could be transformed went on show to the public at The Spa, with the reaction said to be ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The council is in the final stages of discussion with an internationally-recognised artist - who has works in locations all over the world – about a commission for a major public art project in Bridlington.

“This work will form a key part of the council’s plans to improve the public realm of the town centre seafront.

“When we exhibited the plans for this area earlier in the year, the council received lots of positive feedback from residents and businesses and many were impressed with the proposals for a significant public art project.

“The Town Centre Seafront Scheme will see around £4million spent on the area running northwards from Garrison Square, along Garrison Street, Esplanade and Regents Gardens up to the leisure centre. This development, which is anticipated to be complete during 2020, is the next stage in Bridlington’s ongoing regeneration.”