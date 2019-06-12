The full verdict from the survey which said Bridlington was one of the UK's worst seaside resort

A new survey ranking Britain’s seaside resorts has said Bridlington is one of the worst in the country.

The report, by consumer experts Which?, gave around 100 towns an overall score, based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the town as a holiday destination.

It also gave the towns a rating out of five stars for a number of categories, including the beach, scenery, attractions, food and drink, entertainment and shopping.

The highest score in Yorkshire was given to Robin Hood’s Bay, which was 13th in the list and scored 78% overall.

Whitby was not far behind, on 76%, although the list was topped by Bamburgh in Northumberland, with an overall score of 89%.

Filey’s peace and quiet and its attractive seafront scored highly and it was given 73% overall. Scarborough was mid-table, on 72%.

Bridlington only beat 10 other resorts, including Great Yarmouth and Skegness, but finished lower than Blackpool. Its scores were

○ Beach 3/5

○ Seafront 2/5

○ Food and drink 2/5

○ Accommodation 3/5

○ Attractions 2/5

○ Scenery 3/5

○ Shopping 1/5

○ Entertainment 3/5

○ Peace and quiet 3/5

○ Value for money 3/5

Even though the survey found that Bridlington was one of the cheapest places to find a hotel room for the night - at an average of £65 - it still only scored three out of five for value for money.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it ‘questioned the accuracy of the data’.

A statement said: “The number of people surveyed was quite small, only 3,000 people spread over 100 towns – some of who may have never visited Bridlington, in comparison to the hundreds of thousands of people who visit and spend money in the town each year.”