The East Riding Food Poverty Alliance’s appeal to support service men and women in Estonia

The organisation, which provides support within the East Riding, including in Bridlington, is hoping people will donate Cup a Soups, Pot Noodles, snacks, biscuits, breakfast cereals, tea or coffee, energy sachets and toiletries/sanitary products.

An ERFPA spokesperson said: “Any donations would be most welcome. Unfortunately we are unable to send any fresh produce of no aerosol sprays, medication or nail polish.”