The East Riding College column with Mike Welsh

Following on from the success of last year’s national ‘Love Our Colleges’ campaign, East Riding College is dedicating 14 – 18 October to Colleges Week in 2019, and we are asking our wider community to join the #LoveOurColleges social media campaign.

Different activities will be taking place throughout the week, which will give our students, staff and the local community a chance to shout about our successes and highlight why we #LoveOurColleges.

But why should you get involved and help spread the word?

Highlighting the amazing work colleges like ours does helps raise the profile of further education in general, and celebrates the essential work we do to train thousands of people in the East Riding each year. It also aims to help raise the profile of the sector amongst MPs and secure the long-term term investment that is crucial for the future of the sector.

The government has committed some funding to colleges in recent months but this needs to be followed by sustainable, long term funding plans.

I am in regular contact with our local MPs to ensure college funding remains a priority going into next year’s long-term spending budget and any efforts our community can make on our behalf to support our work only gives me more clout in these discussions.

You may not have needed us yet yourself, but East Riding College is operating at the heart of your community, working with businesses and helping to educate and train thousands of young people and adult learners each year. Despite this, we and other colleges in the country have had to deal with an average of 30% cuts to our funding over the last decade or so.

Our mission is to continue to be a leader in the social development and economic success of our region, to provide access to the highest quality education and skills training to meet the needs of the communities we serve.

Colleges Week not only highlights the need for proper investment to help us make this happen but also reminds us all what an amazing place East Riding College is for its students and staff.

Colleges Week couldn’t have come at a more crucial time – long-term investment is vital if we are to have the successful economy we need post-Brexit, however and whenever that comes about.

Changes to the way further education is funding is long overdue.

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges agrees, he said: “Colleges have been neglected in recent years and proper funding for adult education is still urgently needed.

This week is about making our voices heard and campaigning to make sure colleges continue to be a serious political, economic and social priority.”

Keep an eye out for the #LoveOurColleges hashtag on social media platforms and please support our social media campaign in whatever way you can.