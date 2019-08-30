Testing to be carried out across Bridlington after bathing water quality drop

Tests are being carried out around Bridlington in a bid to find out sources impacting on bathing water quality.

The Environment Agency has started weekly spot sampling after bathing water quality dropped from ‘Good’ to ‘Sufficient’ in the 2018 season.

Samples will be taken at a number of points in Bridlington Bay, including at permitted effluent discharges, the harbour and the Gypsey Race to try and get a better understanding of the water quality.

It also plans to do a day of intensive sampling across a full tidal cycle at numerous set points along Bridlington North and South Bays to provide a better understanding of bathing water quality.

The monitoring is in addition to the weekly compliance sampling already taken from each bay as part of the Environment Agency’s national bathing water quality sampling.

The samples collected from the harbour and Gypsey Race will aim to identify their connectivity with the bathing water quality in the bay.

Claire Campbell, of the Environment Agency, said: “We are carrying out a monitoring programme in Bridlington to look at bathing beaches and the things that affect water quality.

“Where bacteria levels are high in a sample we will undertake further analysis to try and identify the source of the bacteria.

“Over time we will build a data set to better understand what impacts on bathing water quality, from people, birds and dogs to combined sewers, drains, tides, as well as the weather and industrial processes.

“We will also continue to work with landowners, partners including local authorities and Yorkshire Water to make improvements where we can.”

North Bay remains classified as 'Good'.

Ms Campbell added that the public also has a part to play in keeping bathing waters clean, including by not feeding seagulls, cleaning up after dogs and disposing of litter correctly.

She said: “Everyone has a part to play in protecting and improving our great bathing waters. If we continue to work together to reduce pollution, we can improve water quality and ensure our bathing waters and coastal communities continue to thrive.”

To check bathing water quality and for further information about what affects it, go to www.gov.uk/quality-of-local-bathing-water