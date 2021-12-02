Teenagers present £2,800 cheque to Bridlington Lifeboat crew after holding jam and crumble stalls

Coxswain Steve Emerson and crew member Sarah Berrey, wearing the new crew’s formal shirts made possible by the pair’s last donation, are pictured at the cheque presentation with Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison.

Two teenagers have visited Bridlington Lifeboat to present another cheque to the RNLI crew.

Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison dropped of a cheque for £2,879.54 during their visit.

Over the Autumn period the duo were working at farmers’ markets and country shows, selling fruit crumbles, jams, and using pretty much anything they could lay their hands on to make money for the RNLI.

A Lifeboat spokesman said: “The latest cheque from Abi and Evie takes the total raised for the crew to £8,500. Well done girls and thank you.”