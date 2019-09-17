Teams prepare for Bridlington's first 24 hour Relay for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK

The Relay For Life is coming to Bridlington for the first time on Saturday.

The 24 hour event, organised by Cancer Research UK, will see teams, survivors, carers and volunteers come together to take part in an overnight Relay For Life to celebrate their fundraising achievements.

A driving force for teams participating is "Cancer never sleeps, so neither do we" as teams set up camp and take turns to walk round the track for the duration of the event.

Organiser Dian Crone said: "Teams can be one to 20 people and they fundraise throughout the year. We even have two people doing it solo this year.

"It doesn't matter how much you raise it's just about raising awareness."

As a Cancer survivor herself, Dian said she had hoped to have 20 survivors, 26 teams and raise £26,000.

After suffering from health issues at the beginning of the year, Dian has managed to get 35 survivors, 24 teams and has raised just under £20,000.

The opening ceremony of Bridlington Relay for Life will take place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens at 12pm.

It begins with cancer survivors, the events VIP guests, completing a lap to celebrate that the fact they have overcome cancer. Teams will follow the survivors carrying a banner for their teams.

After survivors have completed their lap they are invited to the Orangery at 12.30pm for afternoon tea - which Dian says is "a treat to spoil them."

The relay batton will be carried by team members throughout the day and night as "cancer never sleeps."

There will be music and games to keep teams entertained and keep moving throughout the overnight event.

A Candle of Hope ceremony will take place at 8pm on Saturday to light the darkness light up in memory of those people who have lost their battle and in celebration of those still here, fighting.

A closing ceremony will also take place to celebrate the achievements and inspire people to continue the fight against cancer.

Relay for Life events take place across the UK - but this is the first time that it will be taking place in Bridlington.

Last year, events raised £2.7 million towards pioneering research to beat cancer.

Everything you need to know....

Is the venue wheelchair accessible?

This venue is suitable for wheelchair users.

Can I bring my dog?

No, dogs are not permitted at the venue.

What's the nearest station?

The nearest station is Bridlington.

Is there parking?

Yes, parking is available.

Can I buy food and drinks on the day?

Yes, you can.

Organisers say that you are also welcome to bring along any food and drinks.

What happens if it rains?

The Relay will go on. If you are taking part be prepared for wet and cold weather.

What do I need to bring with me?

A tent, sleeping bag, any food and drinks that you might like, your Relay t-shirt, a chair, sun cream, an umbrella (just in case!), warm clothes, spare socks and shoes and any materials that you need for your fundraising stall (e.g. a gazebo and trestle table).