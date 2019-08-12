Team Ouse class at boat race

A team of 19 people from AB Graphic International recently entered the annual York Dragon Boat Race this year organised by the York Rotary Club – raising money for charity on the River Ouse.

The company’s chosen Charity was H.E.R. Breast friends, a small charity based in Hull that help sufferers with Breast Cancer.

The Average Boating Gang was awarded the trophy for 'best dressed' team at the Dragon Boat Race.

This is the first year the team, which is based at Carnaby Industrial Estate, entered the race and with the help and guidance of Kingston Kayak club were able to put in a little training in preparation.

There were 36 teams that enter the competition, with each team having three races each to achieve their fastest time, to land their place in the six boat final race.

A spokesman said: “Average boating gang dressed in Neon Pink charity T-shirts, Tutu’s and leg warmers, gained a place in the final six to compete, with a fastest time of 1:15.04 minutes.

“The team did amazingly well and bagged fifth place (not bad as a newcomer).

“A fun day had by all and we’re looking forward to next year.

“A lot of money has been raised and is currently still taking sponsors if anybody would still like to donate.

“Follow the link https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/AverageBoatingGang to support our cause.”